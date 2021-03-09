EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Reaches New 12-Month High at $108.71

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $108.71 and last traded at $108.55, with a volume of 6197 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.06.

EME has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Sidoti downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.35 and a 200-day moving average of $83.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 1.18.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 475.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Company Profile (NYSE:EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

