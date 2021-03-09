Empty Set Dollar One Day Trading Volume Tops $295,869.00 (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 9th. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $51.37 million and approximately $295,869.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empty Set Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.70 or 0.00527425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00070425 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00060266 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00077161 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $289.06 or 0.00535501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00077052 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Token Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 tokens. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

