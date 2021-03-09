Emso Asset Management Ltd Lowers Stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Emso Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 57.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,985,493 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,375,053 shares during the quarter. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras comprises about 99.4% of Emso Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Emso Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras worth $44,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 19.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. 9.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.75.

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,247,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,990,168. The stock has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 2.04. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $11.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

