Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $5.00. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ENBL. Mizuho downgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Enable Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.20.

ENBL stock opened at $6.91 on Monday. Enable Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.82 and a beta of 2.66.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 4.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 6.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,362,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,201,000 after purchasing an additional 644,079 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,708,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,586 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 7,761,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $122,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,250 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,509,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,242,000 after buying an additional 239,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,895,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,128,000 after buying an additional 546,509 shares during the period. 10.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

