Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.16

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.16 and last traded at $35.79, with a volume of 241534 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.85.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.80 and its 200-day moving average is $31.96. The firm has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.6523 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Enbridge by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 13,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 23,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 131,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 19,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

