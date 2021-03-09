Endava (DAVA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Endava (NYSE: DAVA):

3/3/2021 – Endava had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $93.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Endava had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $84.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Endava had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $85.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Endava had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $68.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Endava had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $84.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/15/2021 – Endava was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Endava Plc provides information technology services. It offers software engineering, cloud transformation, test automation, technology consulting and other related services. The company serves finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, media and technology and communication industry. Endava Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

1/29/2021 – Endava had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $82.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Endava was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Endava Plc provides information technology services. It offers software engineering, cloud transformation, test automation, technology consulting and other related services. The company serves finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, media and technology and communication industry. Endava Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

1/19/2021 – Endava had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $79.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

DAVA stock opened at $80.65 on Tuesday. Endava plc has a 1-year low of $27.21 and a 1-year high of $91.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 268.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.16.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $28.77. Endava had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $139.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Endava plc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Endava by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,441,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,353,000 after acquiring an additional 147,776 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Endava by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,869,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,495,000 after purchasing an additional 89,406 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Endava by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,443,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,130,000 after purchasing an additional 153,744 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 831,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,831,000 after purchasing an additional 81,229 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 214.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 774,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,437,000 after purchasing an additional 527,795 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

