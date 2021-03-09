Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised their price target on Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Endava has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.11.

Shares of DAVA opened at $80.65 on Tuesday. Endava has a twelve month low of $27.21 and a twelve month high of $91.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 268.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.16.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $28.77. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $139.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.41 million. Equities analysts expect that Endava will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Endava in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 190,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 42,143 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 39,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 15,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 491,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

