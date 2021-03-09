Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Stock Price Up 9.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) shares were up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $93.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Endava traded as high as $89.80 and last traded at $88.05. Approximately 201,081 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 155,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.65.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Endava presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.11.

Get Endava alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of Endava by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Endava by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Endava by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Endava by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Endava by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.37, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.16.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $28.77. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $139.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.41 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Endava plc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Endava Company Profile (NYSE:DAVA)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.