Endeavour Silver (EXK) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

3/2/2021 – Endeavour Silver was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/2/2021 – Endeavour Silver had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $6.25 to $7.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Endeavour Silver had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $7.00 to $8.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Endeavour Silver had its price target raised by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $6.00 to $6.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Endeavour Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $7.75 to $7.25. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Endeavour Silver had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $5.75 to $6.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Endeavour Silver had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $5.75 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Endeavour Silver was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

1/29/2021 – Endeavour Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $6.25 to $5.75. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Endeavour Silver was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

1/8/2021 – Endeavour Silver had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $7.00 to $7.75. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Endeavour Silver had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $5.20 to $6.25. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Endeavour Silver had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $5.00 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Endeavour Silver had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.75 to $6.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:EXK opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $6.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $825.99 million, a P/E ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.55.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 180,091 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

