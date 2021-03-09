Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Up 6.9%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) shot up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.68 and last traded at $5.55. 3,896,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 5,421,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

EXK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. CIBC decreased their target price on Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.16.

The firm has a market cap of $883.29 million, a PE ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 180,091 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

