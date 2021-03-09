Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Price Target Increased to $7.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ENDP. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Endo International from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Endo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of ENDP opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. Endo International has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $10.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.41.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 85.80% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Endo International by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 92,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,964 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 151.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 51,717 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Endo International by 36.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 35,090 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Endo International by 11.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 22,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 321,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endo International

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

