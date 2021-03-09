Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at Barclays

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Endo International from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of Endo International stock opened at $6.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.64. Endo International has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.41.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 85.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Endo International by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 51,717 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endo International

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

