Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $669.68 Million

Brokerages expect Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) to post sales of $669.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $680.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $654.20 million. Endo International reported sales of $820.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year sales of $2.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 85.80% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENDP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

NASDAQ ENDP opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.41. Endo International has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $10.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.70.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Endo International during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Endo International by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Endo International during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Endo International by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 51,717 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

