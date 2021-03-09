Endor Protocol (EDR) Price Down 3.4% This Week

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Endor Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $24.58 million and approximately $430,431.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $249.35 or 0.00448023 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000892 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00044822 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005589 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,131.86 or 0.05627312 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00047205 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000100 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

