Energi (NRG) Price Hits $2.36 on Top Exchanges

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Energi has a total market cap of $91.42 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $2.36 or 0.00004330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.17 or 0.00271554 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00008380 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00007858 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00067003 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,380.48 or 0.02529973 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 38,690,279 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

