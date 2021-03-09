Energo (TSL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.03 Million

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded up 801.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Energo has a market cap of $1.62 million and $1.03 million worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Energo has traded up 857.8% against the US dollar. One Energo token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Energo

Energo is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Energo Token Trading

