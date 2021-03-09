Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Trading Up 11.7%

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) traded up 11.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $4.01. 4,263,637 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 10,583,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Get Energous alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $178.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 3.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.92.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Energous had a negative net margin of 13,071.48% and a negative return on equity of 171.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Energous Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energous during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Energous by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 23,859 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Energous by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Energous by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 10,468 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Energous in the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Institutional investors own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

Energous Company Profile (NASDAQ:WATT)

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.