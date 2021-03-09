Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.03

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.03 and traded as low as $4.04. Energy Focus shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 100,592 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average is $6.03.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Energy Focus at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime LED lighting products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures, as well as Invisitube ultra-low EMI tubular LED (TLED) and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

