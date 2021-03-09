Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) PT Raised to $11.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.87.

ET stock opened at $8.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of -81.50 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average is $6.34.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 602,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 20,747 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 364,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,066,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 17,753 shares during the period. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

