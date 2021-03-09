Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.38.

Several research analysts recently commented on EPAC shares. Gabelli lowered Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, G.Research lowered Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

EPAC opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 425.24 and a beta of 1.40. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average of $21.95.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $119.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.71 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,821,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,444,000 after buying an additional 450,224 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,744,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,093,000 after buying an additional 985,619 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,214,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,287,000 after buying an additional 155,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,044,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,170,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,469,000 after buying an additional 186,491 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

