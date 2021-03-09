Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Acquired by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,763 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.62% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $8,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,821,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,444,000 after purchasing an additional 450,224 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,214,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,287,000 after buying an additional 155,804 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,899,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 47.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 75,284 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 41.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 179,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 52,800 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on EPAC. Gabelli lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. G.Research lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Enerpac Tool Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Shares of NYSE EPAC traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.86. 1,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,835. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $25.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.86.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $119.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.71 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

