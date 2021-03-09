Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) Stock Price Up 13.1%

Shares of Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) rose 13.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.22 and last traded at $4.15. Approximately 115,681 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 160,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29.

Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 824,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 73,766 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 38,055 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Enochian Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 265.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 29,511 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Enochian Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

About Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB)

Enochian Biosciences, Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on development of human therapeutics for infectious diseases and cancers. The company's lead candidate include ENOB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment. Its pipeline development products consist of ENOB-HV-11, a preventive HIV vaccine; and ENOB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine.

