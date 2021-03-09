Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $266.39 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) to report $266.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enova International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $264.78 million and the highest is $268.00 million. Enova International reported sales of $362.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $263.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.32 million. Enova International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.64%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Enova International from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE:ENVA opened at $36.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.80. Enova International has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $36.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

In other Enova International news, Director James A. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $162,300.00. Also, Director James A. Gray sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $86,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,536,289 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Enova International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 208.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Enova International in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Enova International during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Enova International by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, unsecured consumer installment loans, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

