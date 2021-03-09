Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stake Boosted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 94,336 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.31% of Enphase Energy worth $69,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 36.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,033,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,076,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492,489 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,192,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,322 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,188,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,931,000 after purchasing an additional 904,307 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 19.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,779,000 after purchasing an additional 435,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,329,000 after buying an additional 420,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 8,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $1,565,472.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,144,610.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $5,229,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,786 shares of company stock worth $38,297,161. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $141.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,215,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.15, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

ENPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.59.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

