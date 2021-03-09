Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Lowered to $212.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $245.00 to $212.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.59.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded down $5.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,215,103. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $229.04. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.15, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at $25,302,709.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 41,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $7,395,276.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 991,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,636,702.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,786 shares of company stock worth $38,297,161. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

