EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $258.15 Million

Analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will report sales of $258.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $253.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $262.70 million. EnPro Industries posted sales of $282.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.73. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.83%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

EnPro Industries stock opened at $90.27 on Tuesday. EnPro Industries has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.30%.

In other EnPro Industries news, Director John Humphrey bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.37 per share, for a total transaction of $208,425.00. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 56.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 122,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 44,306 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after buying an additional 33,114 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in EnPro Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

