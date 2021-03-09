EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for EnPro Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 7th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.23. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price target on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $90.27 on Tuesday. EnPro Industries has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $90.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.73. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

In other news, Director John Humphrey purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.37 per share, with a total value of $208,425.00. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

