EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Shares Gap Down to $23.40

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.40 ($0.31), but opened at GBX 22.30 ($0.29). EnQuest shares last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.31), with a volume of 2,258,861 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on EnQuest in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 19 ($0.25) target price for the company.

The firm has a market cap of £401.67 million and a PE ratio of -0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 15.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.81, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

In related news, insider Farina Khan acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £28,000 ($36,582.18).

EnQuest Company Profile

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken.

