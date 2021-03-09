Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Given New $1.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its target price raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $1.25 to $1.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC assumed coverage on Ensign Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ensign Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.10.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Shares of ESVIF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 18,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,841. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $0.65. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.31.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.