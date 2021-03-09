Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) PT Raised to $1.75

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1.50 to $1.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 78.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC started coverage on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.10.

ESVIF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.98. The company had a trading volume of 18,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,841. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.65. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.31.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

