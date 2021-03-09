Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Insider Sells $187,845.00 in Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Entergy stock traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $90.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,840,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,906. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.73. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $119.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 70.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETR. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,844 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Entergy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,622,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

