Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,292 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 82,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,817,000. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 650,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,752,000 after buying an additional 14,324 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,172,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,742,000 after buying an additional 145,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.29. 147,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,448,304. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average is $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $23.58. The firm has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

