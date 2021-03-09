Enzyme Hits Market Capitalization of $73.44 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Enzyme has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Enzyme has a market cap of $73.44 million and $2.19 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enzyme coin can currently be bought for about $41.31 or 0.00077285 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00055431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00010047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $417.62 or 0.00781256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00026519 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00065387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00030414 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00041071 BTC.

About Enzyme

Enzyme is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,777,723 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Melon protocol is a blockchain protocol for digital asset management on the Ethereum platform. It enables participants to set up, manage and invest in digital asset management strategies in an open, competitive and decentralised manner. The usage token is called Melon token MLN and is a core component of the Melon project. It is designed to enjoy a “usage right” to the Melon protocol. To use the Melon protocol one has to use MLN token. This “usage fee” will most likely be imposed on trading. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme

