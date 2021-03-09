Enzyme (MLN) Trading Up 5.5% Over Last Week

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 9th. Enzyme has a total market cap of $73.37 million and $2.15 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enzyme coin can now be purchased for approximately $41.27 or 0.00076391 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Enzyme has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Enzyme Coin Profile

Enzyme is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,777,723 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Melon protocol is a blockchain protocol for digital asset management on the Ethereum platform. It enables participants to set up, manage and invest in digital asset management strategies in an open, competitive and decentralised manner. The usage token is called Melon token MLN and is a core component of the Melon project. It is designed to enjoy a “usage right” to the Melon protocol. To use the Melon protocol one has to use MLN token. This “usage fee” will most likely be imposed on trading. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme

