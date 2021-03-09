EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EOG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

EOG stock opened at $74.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of -143.42 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.12. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,937 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,340 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 2,223 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,943 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

