EOS (EOS) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.23 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 9th. EOS has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and approximately $2.23 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $4.00 or 0.00007352 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, EOS has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000325 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,027,683,750 coins and its circulating supply is 951,183,339 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOS is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

