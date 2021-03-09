Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jonestrading

Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 107.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.35.

NASDAQ EQ opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 17.91 and a quick ratio of 17.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.61. The company has a market cap of $166.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.71. Equillium has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $27.05.

In other Equillium news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $37,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,714.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen Connelly sold 25,000 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 993,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 3rd quarter worth about $331,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equillium by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,354,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after acquiring an additional 625,788 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equillium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Equillium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Equillium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

