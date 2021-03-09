Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stake Lifted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 58.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,006 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.16% of Equinix worth $104,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,877,218,000 after acquiring an additional 105,526 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,151,000 after buying an additional 187,174 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 16.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,427,000 after buying an additional 257,258 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Equinix by 11.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,462,000 after buying an additional 107,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Equinix by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 483,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,370,000 after buying an additional 13,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $607.66. The company had a trading volume of 9,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,134. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $705.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $735.60. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $477.87 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total transaction of $3,369,845.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.85, for a total transaction of $2,359,153.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,285,381.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,722 shares of company stock valued at $18,731,932 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $821.89.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

