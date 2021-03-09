Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Repare Therapeutics Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Repare Therapeutics in a report released on Sunday, March 7th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01).

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $25.89 on Tuesday. Repare Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day moving average is $31.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, EVP Michael Zinda sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total value of $1,323,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,142,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 117,212 shares of company stock worth $3,967,634 over the last 90 days.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

