Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for L3Harris Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst R. Safran anticipates that the company will earn $3.82 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $14.46 EPS.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.20.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $191.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $209.77.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $638,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,873,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,667,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

