Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 9th (ACAD, ANAB, APO, ATH, ATO, BRX, CAJ, EVTC, ISUZY, KMI)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, March 9th:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has $35.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $65.00.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $27.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $68.00.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB)

was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $52.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $51.00.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $34.00 target price on the stock.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $37.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $34.00 target price on the stock.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a proprietary technology platform focused on discovering and developing peptide-based new chemical entities to address significant unmet medical needs. The Company’s initial lead product candidates consists of PTG-100 and PTG-200, which have the potential to transform the existing treatment paradigm for inflammatory bowel disease, a GI disease consisting primarily of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease; PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Milpitas, United States. “

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ready Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded mortgage REIT and is externally managed by Waterfall Asset Management LLC. The company provides non-bank real estate and small business. It lends primarily to multifamily and commercial real estate, delivering value-add bridge loans and fixed rate financings for stabilized assets. The company approved Freddie Mac Small Balance Loan lender and provides residential mortgage lending through its wholly-owned subsidiary GMFS Inc. Ready Capital Corporation, formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “REGENXBIO Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its products candidates include RGX-501, for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; RGX-111, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system; RGX-121, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II; RGX-314, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and RGX-321, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. REGENXBIO Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sinclair Broadcast Group is a diversified broadcasting company that owns or provides programming services pursuant to local marketing agreements to more television stations than any other commercial broadcasting group in the United States. “

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Schneider Electric SA offers integrated solutions across multiple market segments energy and infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, and data centers or networks, as well as in residential applications. The Company is focused on making energy safe, reliable, and efficient. Its power management systems offers high density metering, energy tariff optimization, power quality mitigation, local LV/MV protection & control, intelligent power & motor control, renewable energy conversion and electric vehicle recharging. Its process and machine management system offers general machines control, packaging control and material handling control and hoisting control. Its IT / server room management systems offer rack systems, uninterruptible power supply, cooling control and surveillance. It also has building management systems and security management systems. Schneider Electric SA is headquartered in Rueil Malmaison, France. “

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops targeted immunotherapies and vaccines. Its product pipelineincludes gene therapy, food allergy, malaria; SEL-212, which is a therapeutic enzyme indicated for refractory gout; SEL-070, which is indicated for smoking cessation and relapse prevention; SEL-701, which is indicated for the treatment of human papillomavirus associated cancer and SEL-212 consists of SVP-Rapamycin co-administered with pegsiticase, its pegylated uricase. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $54.00 target price on the stock.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP bank holding company registered under the Bank Holding Act of 1956. Through its subsidiaries, Co. provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. “

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $12.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $11.00.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the stock.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “SONO-TEK CORP. is engaged in the manufacture, development, assembly and sale of ultrasonic liquid atomizing units consisting of a nozzle based on patented technology, and an electrical power supply unit and related hardware that atomizes low-to-medium viscosity liquids used in industrial spraying. “

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “SpartanNash Co. is a food distributor serving military commissaries and exchanges in the United States. The company’s core businesses include distributing food to military commissaries and exchanges and independent and corporate-owned retail stores located in 44 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Azores, Bahrain and Egypt. It operates supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare Supermarkets, No Frills, Bag ‘n Save and Econofoods. SpartanNash Co., formerly known as Spartan Stores, Inc., is headquartered in United States. “

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.