Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for March, 8th (ADAG, AGTC, AKBA, ANGN, APR, ARAV, ATC, AVRO, AVTR, BEKE)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, March 8th:

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG). They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Cowen Inc started coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN). Cowen Inc issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:APR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:APR). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV). The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Atotech (NYSE:ATC). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Atotech (NYSE:ATC). They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Atotech (NYSE:ATC). The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Atotech (NYSE:ATC). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Atotech (NYSE:ATC). BMO Capital Markets issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO). Stifel Nicolaus issued a hold rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc began coverage on shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE). HSBC Holdings plc issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc initiated coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL). They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL). They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL). They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT). They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT). They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC started coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT). SVB Leerink LLC issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT). They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bioventus (NYSE:BVS). They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS). They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of Chargepoint (NYSE:CHPT). They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN). Benchmark Co. issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX). The firm issued a hold rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD). They issued a hold rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN). They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC). They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of FS Development (NASDAQ:GMTX). They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN). The firm issued an underweight rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore Holdings plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:IMCR). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Immunocore Holdings plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:IMCR). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC began coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP). SVB Leerink LLC issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

William Blair began coverage on shares of Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Rowe began coverage on shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU). They issued a buy rating and a $22.04 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU). The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.04 target price on the stock.

Aegis assumed coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD). The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Cowen Inc initiated coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB). They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF). The firm issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF). They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF). They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC initiated coverage on shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS). They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS). Bank of America Co. issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK). The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS). They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT). They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX). They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $1,400.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC). They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE). They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN). They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Cowen Inc assumed coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN). They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT). They issued an equal weight rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT). They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT). They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T). They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR). Evercore ISI issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR). They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a sell rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

