Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for March, 8th (ADAG, AGTC, AKBA, ANGN, APR, ARAV, ATC, AVRO, AVTR, BEKE)

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021


Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, March 8th:

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG). They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Cowen Inc started coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN). Cowen Inc issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:APR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:APR). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV). The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Atotech (NYSE:ATC). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Atotech (NYSE:ATC). They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Atotech (NYSE:ATC). The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Atotech (NYSE:ATC). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Atotech (NYSE:ATC). BMO Capital Markets issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO). Stifel Nicolaus issued a hold rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc began coverage on shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE). HSBC Holdings plc issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc initiated coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL). They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL). They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL). They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT). They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT). They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC started coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT). SVB Leerink LLC issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT). They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bioventus (NYSE:BVS). They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS). They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of Chargepoint (NYSE:CHPT). They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN). Benchmark Co. issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX). The firm issued a hold rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD). They issued a hold rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN). They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC). They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of FS Development (NASDAQ:GMTX). They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN). The firm issued an underweight rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore Holdings plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:IMCR). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Immunocore Holdings plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:IMCR). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC began coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP). SVB Leerink LLC issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

William Blair began coverage on shares of Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Rowe began coverage on shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU). They issued a buy rating and a $22.04 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU). The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.04 target price on the stock.

Aegis assumed coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD). The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Cowen Inc initiated coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB). They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF). The firm issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF). They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF). They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC initiated coverage on shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS). They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS). Bank of America Co. issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK). The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS). They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT). They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX). They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $1,400.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC). They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE). They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN). They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Cowen Inc assumed coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN). They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT). They issued an equal weight rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT). They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT). They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T). They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR). Evercore ISI issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR). They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a sell rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

