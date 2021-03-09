Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,844 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.12% of Equity Residential worth $26,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Equity Residential by 307.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Argus cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.21.

NYSE:EQR opened at $68.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.59 and a 200-day moving average of $58.34. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $79.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

