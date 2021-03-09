Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$24.06.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ERO. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of TSE:ERO opened at C$22.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.82. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$8.40 and a 12-month high of C$25.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.06.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

