Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EBKDY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Erste Group Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS EBKDY traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,600. Erste Group Bank has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $57.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.51.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

