Essentra (LON:ESNT) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Essentra (LON:ESNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.54% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 385 ($5.03) price target on shares of Essentra in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of ESNT stock traded down GBX 8.60 ($0.11) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 291.40 ($3.81). 400,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,648. Essentra has a 1 year low of GBX 206.80 ($2.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 343.40 ($4.49). The stock has a market cap of £879.10 million and a PE ratio of 182.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 301.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 289.22.

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Components, Packaging, and Filters. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

