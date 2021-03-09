ETF Series Solutions – Defiance NextGen SPAC IPO ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:SPAK)

ETF Series Solutions – Defiance NextGen SPAC IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 7,617 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,022% compared to the typical daily volume of 679 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ETF Series Solutions – Defiance NextGen SPAC IPO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ETF Series Solutions – Defiance NextGen SPAC IPO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ETF Series Solutions – Defiance NextGen SPAC IPO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000.

Shares of ETF Series Solutions – Defiance NextGen SPAC IPO ETF stock opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.61. ETF Series Solutions – Defiance NextGen SPAC IPO ETF has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $35.08.

