Ether Kingdoms Token Market Cap Achieves $20,862.28 (IMP)

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 9th. In the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded down 38.9% against the US dollar. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market capitalization of $20,862.28 and approximately $140.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00057331 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.55 or 0.00789200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00009168 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00026317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00065071 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00029750 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003900 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

