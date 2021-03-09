Ethereum Gold Market Cap Tops $221,780.68 (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. In the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded down 58.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Gold has a market capitalization of $221,780.68 and approximately $35.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Gold token can now be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Gold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00056876 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $445.09 or 0.00801325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00009691 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00026717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00067548 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00031483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00041641 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Token Profile

Ethereum Gold (CRYPTO:ETG) is a token. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 tokens. The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.