Etherparty (FUEL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $61,442.00

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 9th. Etherparty has a total market cap of $632,445.33 and approximately $61,442.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Etherparty has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Etherparty token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00057183 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.10 or 0.00800106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00009833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00026779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00068164 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00031633 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Etherparty Token Profile

Etherparty (CRYPTO:FUEL) is a token. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty

Buying and Selling Etherparty

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

